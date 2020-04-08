Easter Holiday Closures for Bodcau and Woodworth Shooting Ranges Announced

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has announced the following schedule changes for Bodcau and Woodworth Shooting Ranges for the upcoming Easter weekend:

Bodcau: Closed Good Friday (April 10) and Easter Sunday (April 12) in observance of the holidays.

Woodworth: Closed Good Friday (April 10) in observance of the holiday.

Both ranges will be open Saturday (April 11) for normal business hours.

LDWF would also like to remind the public to follow social distance guidelines at all LDWF shooting ranges during the coronavirus pandemic. For more information on the coronavirus, go to http://gohsep.la.gov/portals/0/Documents/SPE/COVID/COVID-19-FAQ.pdf.

The Bodcau Shooting Range is located on the Bodcau Wildlife Management Area in Bossier and Webster parishes. The Woodworth Shooting Range is located in Rapides Parish.

For more information on these and other LDWF ranges go to: https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/shooting-ranges.