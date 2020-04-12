Easter storms move through the region

More than 4,000 homes are without power in Bossier Parish as Easter morning storms quickly moved through the region. The storms produced heavy rains, damaging winds and reported tornadoes. More than 21, 000 homes in the Ark-La-Tex are without power at this time. There are reports of damage in Benton at the Benton District 4 fire station.



BPT has reporters in the field and will post updates throughout the day as additional damage reports are made available.



Click here for the current outage map of reported power outages from AEP/Swepco:



http://outagemap.swepco.com.s3.amazonaws.com/external/default.html