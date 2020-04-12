Easter Sunday storm strikes Benton area

These photos were taken Sunday afternoon in the Benton area in the vicinity of Hwy. 162 East. BPT reporter Stacey Tinsley shot these photos while reporting on the damage producing storms that streaked across Bossier Parish and the entire Ark-La-Tex on Sunday morning April 12, 2020. The storms produced heavy rains and damaging winds with possible tornadoes reported, but not confirmed as of Sunday afternoon.



