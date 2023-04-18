EASTON HOYT PRO/AM TO BRING THOUSANDS OF ARCHERS AND VISITORS TO CADDO, BOSSIER AND WEBSTER PARISHES

The Easton Hoyt Pro/Am Archery Shooters Association will be returning to Camp Minden in Minden, Louisiana April 27 – 30, 2023. The Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau, in partnership with the Louisiana Office of Tourism, is proud to announce that the Shreveport-Bossier area will host thousands of archers and their families from all over the United States during the weekend archery showdown. The professional shoot out will be held at the Bossier Civic Center on Saturday, April 29, at 3 p.m.

In April of 2022, the Archery Shooters Association Pro/Am Tour helped to secure a 16% economic increase for Shreveport-Bossier over a typical weekend due to added visitor spending. According to a study secured by the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau, event attendees from 85 cities spent most of their extra time visiting restaurants, local attractions, and retail establishments. Of visitors in attendance, 93.2% were from out-of-state.

“Hosting this event provides Shreveport-Bossier and our area communities the opportunity to showcase what we have to offer as a travel destination to out-of-state visitors,” said Stacy Brown, CEO and president, of the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau. “Being selected as the location for these large events has a positive economic impact on our local community, and visitors get to discover our unique experiences such as local cuisine, music, and attractions.”

Many infrastructure improvements have been made at Camp Minden to better prepare for future emergency response events. “These improvements will also accommodate this growing tournament that is in the second year of a ten-year agreement, thus providing for economic impact and enhanced emergency response,” Brown said. “There is a 15-acre staging area that will provide over 2,000 parking spots, which will be used as the Tournament Village for the event. This could not have been done without the Louisiana National Guard, Bossier Parish Police Jury, Caddo Parish Commission, and Webster Parish Police Jury.”

The public is invited to attend these events free of charge. Camp Minden is located one mile off I-20 between Shreveport-Bossier City and Minden, LA. The driver of the vehicle will have to present a driver’s license to enter the site. The Bossier Civic Center is located at 620 Benton Rd (Exit 20B) Bossier City, Louisiana.

All events will be held at Camp Minden except for the Shoot Down, which will be held at the Bossier Civic Center in on Saturday at 3 p.m.

The event schedule is as follows beginning April 27:

Wednesday:

11 AM – 5 PM ASA Registration & Practice Facilities Open

Thursday:

8:00 AM ASA Registration / Practice Facilities open

8 AM – 5 PM Elite Known Distance – Tee-times

1:00 PM Zebra Bowstrings Pro / Am Team Shoot

3:45 PM Zebra Bowstrings Team Shoot – Awards Presentation

5:00 PM ASA Registration Closes

Friday:

8:00 AM ASA Registration / Facilities open

8 AM – 5 PM Elite Known Distance – Tee-times

9:00 AM First Round – All Pro Classes

9:00 AM Friday Option Round for Sat 11:30am / Sun 7:30am times

1:00 PM Friday Option Round for Sat 7:30 / 3:30 times & Ranges A,B,C,D for Semi-Pros

5:00 PM ASA Registration Closes

7:00 PM Facilities Close

Saturday:

6:30 AM Registration / Practice Facilities open

7:30 AM Second Round – All Pro Classes

7:30 AM First Round – Shotgun Start Amateur Classes

7:30 AM Eagle, Youth Traditional & Junior Eagle Safety Meeting at Eagle Practice Area

8:00 AM Shotgun Start – Eagle Classes, Youth Traditional & Junior Eagle

7:30 AM – 4 PM Elite Known Distance – Tee-times

11:30 AM Shotgun Start – First Round – Amateur and Semi-Pro classes

11:30 AM Future Champions – Meet at ASA Registration

1:00 PM Future Champions ASA Pro Session

2:00 PM Award Ceremony – Eagle & Junior Eagle – On Site

2:30 PM Award Ceremony – Youth Barebow, Youth Olympic, Traditional, Barebow Recurve

3:30 PM Second Round – Amateur Classes

7:00 PM Facilities Close

Saturday Afternoon – 3 PM: Pro Pressure Point Shoot Down

Bossier Civic Center

620 Benton Rd (Exit 20-B on I-20)

Bossier City, LA 71111

3:00 PM Women Known & Senior Known Pro Classes – Live on Facebook & YouTube

4:00 PM Ten-minute Pro judging period begins

4:00 PM Live coverage begins on The Sportsmens Channel

4:10 PM Shoot Down resumes with the Women’s Pro Class

Sunday – 6:00 AM Sunrise Services

6:00 AM Practice facilities open

7:30 AM Final Round – Shotgun Start

9:00 AM Awards Ceremony – Amateur Classes completed Saturday

11:30 AM Awards Ceremony – Semi-Pro & Amateur

1:00 PM Facilities close – See you in London, KY!

For more information on this event, visit www.asaarchery.com/events/easton-hoyt. To see more events happening in Shreveport-Bossier, visit www.sbfunguide.com.