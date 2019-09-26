Edmond (Ed) Paul Melancon, Jr.

Haughton, LA – Edmond (Ed) Paul Melancon, Jr. passed away Su n day, September 22, 2019 at Pierremont Healthcare Center in Shreveport. He was blessed with a loving family and many friends. His brilliant intelligent drove his desire to make a difference in the lives of many.

He is survived by his wife Ann Freshwater Melancon, two brothers Tim Melancon Livingston, La (Denise), Michael Melancon McComb, Mississippi (Brenda), one sister BJ Brouilette of Baton Rouge, La and two Daughters.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday September 28, 2019, at Boone Funeral Home 2156 Airline Dr, Bossier City, La. from 1pm to 2:30pm.