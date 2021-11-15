EDUCATION & INNOVATION LUNCHEON TO HIGHLIGHT STEM & INNOVATION

At Tuesday’s Education and Innovation Luncheon, the focus will be on Innovation. The Bossier Chamber’s annual event will host 94 Caddo and Bossier parish high school students for a Career and Innovation Fair from 9 a.m to 11 a.m. on Nov. 16 at Sci-Port Discover Center followed by the Education and Innovation Luncheon at 11:30 a.m., sponsored by Bossier Federal Credit Union and Barksdale Federal Credit Union.

Attendees will hear from innovative Byrd High School students in the Grow for Good club, Hadley Tompkins and Michael Cosse, who will talk about the club’s success in hyroponics, where they are growing lettuce and tomatoes using just water and nutrients. The club not only serves students interested in agriculture but also has incorporated engineering students into building the tables and system for the plants as well as business students to help sell their produce to students for salad at lunch.

Additionally, the students will hear from Nika Echols, Network Area Manager for AT&T, who will talk about her journey through the technology field.

Prior to hearing from these guest speakers, students will be able to visit interactive booths from businesses and education partners to showcase the innovative work they do. Students can see how drones are used in the workplace, learn about DNA sequencing, take apart a computer to learn its innerworkings and much more!

At the luncheon, 15 scholarships will be awarded to Bossier and Caddo senior students who have expressed an interest in a STEM-related field of study. Scholarship sponsors include General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), AT&T, Magee Resource Group and Mike McSwain Architect.