Education Masters Programs Earn Nine of Ten Top 2022 Rankings for LSU Shreveport

College Factual released its 2022 Best Colleges Rankings where LSU Shreveport’s education graduate programs received top placement in nine categories. The university’s business graduate program ranked highly in a tenth category.

LSUS offers three graduate level education programs: Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction (MEDCI), Master of Education in Leadership Studies (MEDL), Specialist in School Psychology.

Among the ten rankings (See below for a full list.), College Factual named LSUS the Best Education Master’s Degree School in Louisiana, the Best Curriculum & Instruction Master’s Degree School in Louisiana, and the 11th of 142 Best General Education Leadership & Administration Master’s Degree School in the Southeast Region.

“It’s always inspiring to receive accolades such as these from College Factual,” LSUS Director of the MEDL and MEDCI Program Dr. Jason Mixon said. “The dedication and hard work that precludes the delivery of an online master’s program and maintaining that program can be daunting and challenging; however, when you have a MEDL and MEDCI team that focuses on quality, relevancy, and real-world application, the benefits pay off. The number one ranking exemplifies a strategic focus on student success, student preparation, and influencing educators across Louisiana and abroad.”

College Factual’s data science team utilizes open government data at the major and degree level combined with school-wide indicators to assess specific programs a school offers and rank them accordingly. Scores are cultivated based on accreditation, employment, demand, education, peers, and debt. Learn more about the ranking methodology here.

“These accolades not only highlight the quality of our MEDL and MEDCI professors, adjunct professors, staff, and curriculum, but they also reflect the gold standard of LSUS graduate students,” Dr. Mixon said. “We are proud to say that LSUS is a destination university for all educators and educational leaders to refine their leadership, curriculum, and instruction skills.”

To learn more about education graduate programs at LSUS, contact Dr. Jason Mixon at jason.mixon@lsus.edu or 318-797-5035.

Ten Rankings Awarded to LSUS by College Factual (View official list here.)

Best General Educational Leadership & Administration Master’s Degree Schools in Louisiana (#1 out of 15)

Best Education Master’s Degree Schools in Louisiana (#1 out of 15)

Best Educational Administration Master’s Degree Schools in Louisiana (#1 out of 15)

Best Curriculum & Instruction Master’s Degree Schools in Louisiana (#1 of 13)

Best General Educational Leadership & Administration Master’s Degree Schools in the Southeast Region (#11 out of 142)

Best Curriculum & Instruction Master’s Degree Schools in the Southeast Region (#12 out of 91)

Best Educational Administration Master’s Degree Schools in the Southeast Region (#14 out of 177)

Best Education Master’s Degree Schools in the Southeast Region (#25 out of 251)

Best Educational Administration Master’s Degree Schools (#96 out of 660)

Best Business Administration & Management Master’s Degree Schools in the Southeast Region (#39 out of 263)