Edward Lewis Leder

Edward Lewis Leder, 82, of Oak Grove, LA passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020. He was born in Stuttgart, AR on January 21, 1938, to the late E.A. and Vera Leder.



Ed was a graduate of Stuttgart High School, had worked in agriculture for several farms in Arkansas and Louisiana, and enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family.



Ed is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years, Minnie Anderson Leder; sister, Marcia Green; brother, John E. Leder; and his parents.



Left to cherish his memory is his son, Curtis Leder and wife Cindy; grandchildren, Amber and Alyssa Leder; brother, Richard Leder and wife Anita; and various nieces and nephews.

Services to honor Ed’s life will be held at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Lone Tree Cemetery in Stuttgart, AR.



