Edwards declares State of Emergency due to heavy rainfall and potential wintry weather

Gov. Edwards has declared a state of emergency due to the current heavy rainfall totals beginning to impact the state and the potential for wintry conditions beginning this weekend and extending to next week.



“Already in Louisiana we have communities that have seen the impacts of flash flooding and water on the roadways, and there is the potential for worse weather and bad conditions as the days go on. Now is the time for people to make a plan for the coming days that could include staying at home during severe weather,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “Monitor the local news and updates from the National Weather Service and your local leaders, check on your neighbors and stay safe.”