Edwards lays out Phase 3 stipulations

Gov. John Bel Edwards held a news conference Friday afternoon announcing details about the Phase 3 emergency proclamation that goes into effect Friday night.

Here is an outline of what Gov. John Bel Edwards announced:

Businesses such as restaurants, spas, gyms, etc. will be allowed to open at 75% while still following social distancing guidelines

Bars can reopen on a parish-by-parish basis IF the parish is testing under 5% positivity and parish leaders approve the reopening. Those bars will be at 25% occupancy and open for table service ONLY.

On-premise alcohol sales will end at 10 p.m. for all restaurants, bars, casinos, etc.

Nobody under 21-years-old will be allowed in these reopened bars.

Social gatherings such as weddings or parties will be capped at 50% or 250 people, whichever is lower. Same for any outdoor events.

Casinos will stay under Phase 2 rules: 50% capacity.

Sporting events such as high school football will be capped at 25% capacity. Social distancing is required.

Nursing homes will still not allow visitors, but the LDH is working on a new program to facilitate outdoor visits in parishes with under 5% positivity in their testing.

The governor added that the mask mandate and all common sense recommendations for stopping the spread of COVID-19 will still be included in Phase 3.