Edwards: Louisiana staying in Phase 2 for 28 days

Governor John Bel Edwards has decided not to allow Louisiana to enter into the less-restrictive Phase 3. The current Phase 2 restrictions were set to expire Friday, June 26.

The governor’s decision comes after a concerning uptick in coronavirus cases in certain parts of the state.

Today the state’s number of cases breached 50,000 and the number of deaths increased over 3,000. The vast majority of new cases are due to community spread, governor Edwards said.

“It goes without saying this is not the direction we want to go in,” Edwards said. “A lot of people out there are saying they are done with this virus. Well, the virus isn’t done with us.”

Louisiana will remain in Phase 2 for at least the next 28 days while state officials continue to examine the data.

Gov. Edwards said that most new cases are the result of community spread related to bars and graduation parties.

“It’s clear to me, if we were doing a better job as a state of adhering to those mitigation measures, we would not see the increases we’re seeing,” Edwards said.

“I would ask everybody to wear your mask. Keep socially distant from people who are not part of your immediate household, wash your hands and stay home when you are sick. We need to pay particular attention to those at risk. We all need to do a better job,” he added