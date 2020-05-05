Edwards outlines site to help businesses ‘open safely’

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday the state is launching a website to help businesses navigate the reopening process as coronavirus cases and deaths are trending down.

The website, opensafely.la.gov, allows businesses to register and get updates about the state’s phased approach to reopening. The website also provides phase-by-phase guidance for different types of businesses and allows consumers to file complaints if businesses are not following requirements.

“I know that many businesses have been eager to know what their requirements will be going forward,” Edwards said. “It will allow businesses to get the exact social distancing and sanitation guidelines that they need for each phase of our reopening, and it will get that information before we get to that face so they can do what is necessary to prepare.”

As part of the Open Safely program, the state will be doing compliance checks at businesses as the phased reopening begins.

The governor also said Monday if parts of the state were still falling short of federal reopening guidelines, he would reconsider doing a regional reopening in areas that are meeting phase one criteria.

“One of the reasons we may have more flexibility in mid-May that we didn’t have before is the testing that we have,” Edwards said. “We have a testing plan that we have fully coordinated with the federal government, and they have committed to resourcing the vast majority of testing kits needed to get us to 200,000 per month.”