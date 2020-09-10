Edwards: Phase 3 starts Friday

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced in a Thursday morning news conference that he will sign a proclamation on Friday that will move the state into Phase 3 of its reopening plans from COVID-19.

“The data is positive enough that we will be going into Phase 3 tomorrow,” Edwards said.

The new order will replace the Phase 2 order, which expires Friday. In Phase 3, the statewide mask mandate will remain in effect.

Details of the Phase 3 reopening were not made available during the news conference.

Edwards said he would release more details on what Phase 3 will look like in the next day.