Edwards remembers fallen trooper, updates on COVID-19

Gov. John Bel Edwards held a media briefing on Wednesday to discuss the state’s response to COVID-19.

Edwards started the briefing by reminding everyone of the passing of Louisiana State Trooper George Baker over the weekend.

In honor of Trooper George Baker, Gov. Edwards has ordered that all flags across the state be lowered at half staff on Thursday.

Following the news of Trooper Baker, Edwards went on to say that there are now 13 cases of the Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) that have been diagnosed across the state.

MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs.

One MIS-C death has been reported.

“It can be serious and it can be deadly,” Edwards said. “But most children who are diagnosed with this condition do get better with appropriate medical care.”

Six of the MIS-C 13 patents are female with seven being males. At this time there are four MIS-C patients that are currently hospitalized and eight have been discharged. The age range is between 0-19 years old. The median age is 11 years old.

Edwards also said that providers who may have cared for or who are caring for patients younger than 21 years of age meeting MIS-C criteria should immediately report these cases to the Louisiana Office of Public Health Infectious Disease Epidemiology Team.

The Louisiana Department of Health has alerted providers about the new condition.

Compared to positive COVID-19 cases a few months ago. Edwards stated that after reviewing Wednesday’s COVID-19 cases, Louisiana is now #9 in per capita cases in the United States.

Edwards said that the state is still on track for its comprehensive testing goal for May.

That goal is 200,000 tests, and the number of those currently tested is at 179,369.

Over the last week, the state has averaged 5.5% of tests coming back positive. Which is below a 10% benchmark identified by the World Health Organization.

Edwards will announce early next week whether the state will enter phase two of the state’s reopening on June 5.