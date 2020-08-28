Edwin Charner Fowler

Edwin Charner Fowler, of Bossier City, Louisiana passed away in Shreveport, Louisiana on August 21, 2020 at age 69. He was born on November 29, 1950 to Edwin D. and Gloria Marie Fowler in Shreveport, Louisiana.



Edwin proudly served his country in the Marines and served two tours in Vietnam. He later joined the U.S. army and retired as a Senior Drill Sergeant. He served his community as a member of the Bossier Parish Sherrif’s Office Posse member.



He enjoyed boats, cars, and guns, but also volunteered often at Ninna’s Road to Rescue. At the rescue he was known as the Chihuahua whisperer. He was a man of few words, so when we spoke, everyone listened. He had strong convictions and believed in our Lord and Savior, and our flag and country.



Edwin is preceded in death by father, Edwin D. Fowler and mother, Gloria Marie Fowler. He is survived by his wife, Linda Marie Cantu Fowler; son, Edwin D. Fowler; daughter, Adrienne Fowler Johnston; stepson, Tommy Henry and wife, Jennifer; grandchildren, Melony, Shelby, Linda Marie, Bryan, and Tripp.



The family suggests memorial be made to Ninna’s Road to Rescue c/o 6 Sterling Ranch North, Haughton, LA 71037 or by visiting them online at www.roadtorescuela.org/donate.

