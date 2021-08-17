Eighth Air Force and J-GSOC welcome new commander

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Andrew Gebara assumed command of Eighth Air Force and the Joint-Global Strike Operations Center from Lt. Gen. (sel) Mark Weatherington during a change of command ceremony held on Barksdale AFB, Aug. 16 at 10:08 a.m.



“Ladies and gentlemen, we are engaged in a contest of wills. Our enemy is doing everything they can to undermine our confidence. There has clearly been tough news this week, and there’s going to be clearly tough day’s are ahead of us,” Gebara said during his acceptance speech.



“While we remain overseas, engaged, we will reach to the future and when so tasked, we will put bombs on target,” he added.



“Eighth Air Force, also known as “The Mighty Eighth”, is the numbered air force responsible more than 150 E-4, B-1, B-2, B-52 and T-38 aircraft. The historic unit dates back to the WWII era and has called the Shreveport-Bossier City area home since 1975,” reads a news release from BAFB.



In addition to his role as commander of the Eighth Air Force, Gebara will also be the commander of the Joint-Global Strike Operations Center (J-GSOC), which serves as the central command and control center for all operations within Air Force Global Strike Command. The J-GSOC is the primary organization supporting the Air Forces Strategic commander, the warfighting air component to U.S. Strategic Command.