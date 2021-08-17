Home News-Free Eighth Air Force and J-GSOC welcome new commander

Eighth Air Force and J-GSOC welcome new commander

By
Stacey Tinsley
-
320
0
Maj. Gen. Andrew Gebara, incoming 8th Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center commander, receives the guidon from Gen. Tim Ray, commander of Air Force Global Strike Command, during a change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., August 16,. The passing of a unit’s guidon symbolizes a transfer of command. (Stacey Tinsley/Bossier Press Tribune)

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Andrew Gebara assumed command of Eighth Air Force and the Joint-Global Strike Operations Center from Lt. Gen. (sel) Mark Weatherington during a change of command ceremony held on Barksdale AFB, Aug. 16 at 10:08 a.m.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we are engaged in a contest of wills. Our enemy is doing everything they can to undermine our confidence. There has clearly been tough news this week, and there’s going to be clearly tough day’s are ahead of us,” Gebara said during his acceptance speech.

“While we remain overseas, engaged, we will reach to the future and when so tasked, we will put bombs on target,” he added.

“Eighth Air Force, also known as “The Mighty Eighth”, is the numbered air force responsible more than 150 E-4, B-1, B-2, B-52 and T-38 aircraft. The historic unit dates back to the WWII era and has called the Shreveport-Bossier City area home since 1975,” reads a news release from BAFB.

In addition to his role as commander of the Eighth Air Force, Gebara will also be the commander of the Joint-Global Strike Operations Center (J-GSOC), which serves as the central command and control center for all operations within Air Force Global Strike Command. The J-GSOC is the primary organization supporting the Air Forces Strategic commander, the warfighting air component to U.S. Strategic Command.

Previous article08-18-2021 Bossier Press-Tribune e-Edition
Next articleUNITED WAY DONATES MORE THAN 15,000 SCHOOL SUPPLIES FOR STUDENTS IN RED RIVER PARISH
Stacey Tinsley

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR