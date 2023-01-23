Elderly man pleads guilty to sex crime

A 94-year-old Bossier City man charged with a sexual assault on a fifth-grade girl pleaded guilty Monday, January 23, 2023, in Caddo District Court.

Otis Leroy Allen, a former Bossier Sheriff’s deputy, admitted to one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile under the age of 13 with regard to the November 2019 abuse in his appearance before Caddo District Judge Chris Victory.

Judge Victory sentenced Allen to serve 10 years in prison at hard labor, with all but two years suspended, and ordered three years of supervision following Allen’s release from prison. The state also secured a permanent protective order, barring Allen from having any contact with the victim or her family. Allen also must pay $5,000 restitution to the victim and must register as a sex offender for 25 years.

The victim’s family approved of the plea arrangement and was present in court during the sentencing.

Allen’s abuse resulted from his access to the child as a “family friend.” He would take the victim to various locations around Shreveport and sexually abuse her during those encounters.

Allen was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Ron Christopher Stamps of the DA’s Special Victims Unit. He was defended by Eric Johnson.