ELECTION ADMINISTRATION BILLS PASSED BY LEGISLATURE

BATON ROUGE, La. —Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is pleased to announce the following election-related bills have been passed by the legislature during the 2020 Second Extraordinary Session and are awaiting signature into law by Governor John Bel Edwards.

HB 59 by Rep. Beaullieu : Authorizes the payment of additional compensation to certain election officials for elections held within a certain period following a gubernatorially declared emergency. This bill will allow election workers to receive additional “hazard pay” during a state of emergency.



SB 22 by Sen. Hewitt : Provides for preparation and counting of absentee and early voting ballots. This bill will allow additional time for absentee ballots to be processed prior to ballots being counted on election day.

“I am grateful that the legislature passed these important election bills, and I urge Governor Edwards to sign these important bills into law,” Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said. “Should they be signed into law, both bills will have direct and immediate positive impacts for election workers and absentee ballot preparation and verification.”

For more information about the Secretary of State’s Elections Division, visit www.GeauxVote.com or call 225.922.0900.