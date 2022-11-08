Election Day arrives in Bossier Parish

Randy Brown

Bossier Press-Tribune



The 2022 midterm elections are in the books, as mild spring-like temperatures prevailed throughout Election Day in Bossier Parish. On Tuesday November 8, 2022, voters in Bossier Parish joined voters across the state of Louisiana and voters across the nation in going to the polls to cast their ballots for several political races. In Louisiana, there were also eight Constitutional Amendments on the ballot.



Voters in South Bossier Fire District No. 2 also had a special tax millage on the ballot. There was one statewide political race with national implications and several local political races that were being watched with keen interest.



In Bossier Parish, voters elected new school board members for Districts 11 and 12. The remaining 10 seats on the Bossier Parish School Board (Districts 1-10) were unopposed. In the District 11 race, Republican Robert Bertrand (who won a special election in November 2021 to fill the seat vacated by Shane Cheatham after Cheatham was elected to the Bossier City Council in March 2021) defeated Independent challenger Miki Royer by a margin of 66% (1,146 votes) to 34% (595 votes). Unofficial voter turnout was 34.1%.



In the Bossier Parish School Board District 12 race, two candidates squared off to fill the seat formerly occupied by Dennis Bamburg, Jr. who was elected in 2014 and did not run for re-election. In this race, Republican Erick Falting defeated Democratic challenger Zandra Ashley by a margin of 78% (2,322 votes) to 22% (650 votes). Unofficial voter turnout was 43%.



Elsewhere in Bossier Parish, voters South Bossier Fire District No. 2 voted on a 3.50 mills – BOC – (15 years) special tax to be used for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining or operating fire protection and emergency medical service facilities, vehicles and equipment, including both movable and immovable property, that are to be used to provide fire protection and medical service in the district. This special tax is set to begin at the beginning of 2023 and end with the year 2037. This measure passed by a margin of 59% (1,189 votes) to 41% (819 votes) with an unofficial voter turnout of 42.7%.



Voters in Bossier Parish who have a Shreveport address also voted in both the Shreveport mayoral race and two Shreveport city council races. In the race for Shreveport mayor, former Shreveport city councilman Republican Tom Arceneaux will face Democratic challenger State Senator Gregory Tarver in a runoff election that will be held on Saturday December 10, 2022. In Tuesday’s election, Arcenaux received 32% of the vote in Bossier Parish (28% of the vote in Caddo Parish) compared to Tarver’s 24% of the vote in Bossier Parish (24% of the vote in Caddo Parish). Unofficial Bossier Parish voter turnout was 28.6%.



In the race for the two seats that include Bossier Parish (Districts B and C) on the seven member Shreveport City Council, the race for the District B seat saw Republican James Carstensen receive 43% of the vote in Bossier Parish (25% of the vote in Caddo Parish) compared to Democrat Gary Brooks who received 25% of the vote in Bossier Parish (40% of the vote in Caddo Parish) and Democrat Mavice Hughes Thigpen who also received 25% of the vote in Bossier Parish (25% of the vote in Caddo Parish). In this unusually rare situation, Brooks will have to wait in order to see whether he will face Carstensen or Thigpen in the December 10 runoff. There will be a recount of the vote in this race. Unofficial Bossier Parish voter turnout was 39.8%.



For the District C seat on the Shreveport City Council, Republican Jim Taliaferro won the seat with 51% of the vote in Bossier Parish (69% of the vote in Caddo Parish). Unofficial Bossier Parish voter turnout was 23.8%.



In local and statewide political races with national implications, Congressman Mike Johnson – R (LA-04) of Benton was unopposed and re-elected to a fourth term when qualifying ended in July of 2022. Statewide, Senator John Kennedy (R- Madisonville) bested a twelve candidate field with 63% of the vote statewide (74% of the vote in Bossier Parish) in being elected to a second term where he will represent Louisiana for another six years in the United States Senate. Kennedy led an aggressive campaign where he outpaced the funds raised by his closest challengers by more than ten times (combined). Unofficial Bossier Parish voter turnout for this race was 42.5%.



There were also eight Louisiana Constitutional Amendments on the ballot in Tuesday’s election:



Constitutional Amendment #1 (modifies the maximum amount of monies in certain state funds that may be invested in equities) failed in Bossier Parish by a margin of 63% (19,537 votes) to 37% (11,280 votes). Unofficial Bossier Parish voter turnout was 40.7%. Statewide, this amendment failed by a margin of 64% to 36%.



Constitutional Amendment #2 (expands property tax exemptions for homestead exemption property for veterans with disabilities) passed in Bossier Parish by a margin of 76% (23,882 votes) to 24% (7,361 votes). Unofficial Bossier Parish voter turnout was 41.3%. Statewide, this amendment passed by a margin of 73% to 27%.



Constitutional Amendment #3 (allows classified civil service employees to support election of family members to public office) failed in Bossier Parish by a margin of 63% (19,438 votes) to 37% (11,280 votes). Unofficial Bossier Parish voter turnout was 40.9%.Statewide, this amendment failed by a margin of 67% to 33%.



Constitutional Amendment #4 (authorizes a political subdivision to waive charges for water under certain circumstances) passed in Bossier Parish by a margin of 78% (24,372 votes) to 22% (6,720 votes). Unofficial Bossier Parish voter turnout was 41.1%. Statewide, this amendment passed by a margin of 75% to 25%.



Constitutional Amendment #5 (provides relative to property tax millage rate adjustments and maximum authorized millage rates) failed in Bossier Parish by a margin of 56% (16,977 votes) to 44% (13,202 votes). Unofficial Bossier Parish voter turnout was 39.9%. Statewide, this amendment failed by a margin of 57% to 43%.



Constitutional Amendment #6 (limits the increase in assessed value of certain property following reappraisal in Orleans Parish) failed in Bossier Parish by a margin of 54% (15,921 votes) to 46% (13,672 votes). Unofficial Bossier Parish voter turnout was 39.1%. Statewide, this amendment was a 50/50 percentage split with 615,719 voters voting “Yes” and 610,007 voters voting “No.”

Constitutional Amendment #7 (provides relative to the prohibition of involuntary servitude and administration of criminal justice) failed in Bossier Parish by a margin of 56% (17,017 votes) to 44% (13,203 votes). Unofficial Bossier Parish voter turnout was 39.9%. Statewide, this amendment failed by a margin of 61% to 39%.



Constitutional Amendment #8 (removes requirement of annual certification of income for certain eligible disabled homeowners) passed in Bossier Parish by a margin of 58% (17,687 votes) to 42% (12,947 votes). Unofficial Bossier Parish voter turnout was 40.5%. Statewide, this amendment passed by a margin of 55% to 45%.



