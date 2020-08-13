Election Day reminders from Louisiana Secretary of State

Baton Rouge, La.— Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is reminding everyone that Saturday, August 15 is Election Day. 38 parishes have parishwide and/or limited jurisdiction proposition elections, including: Acadia, Allen, Ascension, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Bossier, Calcasieu, Catahoula, Claiborne, Franklin, Grant, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson Davis, Lafourche, LaSalle, Lincoln, Livingston, Madison, Morehouse, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, Red River, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Union, Vermilion, Washington, Webster, and West Baton Rouge. Six parishes have a run-off and parishwide/local proposition elections, including: Concordia, East Baton Rouge, Jefferson, Natchitoches, Ouachita, and St. Tammany. Three parishes have run-off elections only, including: East Feliciana, Evangeline, and Orleans.



In preparation for Saturday’s Election, Secretary Ardoin encourages voters to remember:



*Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be

allowed to vote.



*Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones or by visiting http://www.GeauxVote.com.



*Voters can sign up for text alerts via GeauxVote Mobile.

*Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport or a digital license via LA Wallet). Voters without an ID will be required to fill out an affidavit but will be allowed to vote.



Election results can be viewed in real-time via GeauxVote Mobile or at www.sos.la.gov.



Due to COVID-19, some polling places located at nursing homes, senior centers, or other senior-related locations have been moved in accordance with the Secretary of State’s Emergency Election Plan. Parish registrars of voters have also notified affected voters by mail with their polling relocations. Parishes with polling location changes include Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Catahoula, Jefferson, Madison, Natchitoches, Orleans, Ouachita, St. James, St. Mary, St. Tammany and Washington. The list of polling location changes can be viewed on the Secretary of State website here.



In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, our polling commissioners will be supplied with personal protective equipment and will regularly sanitize designated areas and wipe down voting machines. Hand sanitizer will be provided to voters and masks are recommended, although not required.



For more information, contact our Elections Division at 800.883.2805 or elections@sos.la.gov.