Elise Edwards, MD, Joins WK Preferred Pediatrics

Elise Edwards, MD, FAAP, has joined WK Preferred Pediatrics in Bossier City. The practice includes Randall G. White, Jr., MD, FAAP.



Dr. Edwards earned her medical degree and completed an internship as well as a residency in pediatrics at LSU School of Medicine in Shreveport. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Millsaps College in Jackson, Mississippi. She has been practicing locally since completing her residency.



“I love working with kids,” Dr. Edwards says. “They’re almost always fun and in great moods, even when they’re sick. It’s also fun to watch them grow up, develop and learn new things.”



Dr. Edwards is happy to address any concern parents have with their children and has special interest in early childhood development. She prioritizes open communication with parents. “I’m a mom myself,” she says, “so I understand even little things can worry you.”



WK Preferred Pediatrics is located at 2300 Hospital Drive, Suite 120, on the campus of WK Bossier Health Center. The doctors welcome new patients and most insurance plans.

