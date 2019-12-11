Elizabeth Mendoza DeBusk

Benton, LA – A memorial service to celebrate the life of Elizabeth “Liz” Mendoza DeBusk will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Benton United Methodist Church. Officiating will be Rev. Cheryl Nelson, assisted by Rev. Brad Franklin, pastor of the church. Inurnment will follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery. Liz was born November 19, 1926 in Oak Grove, LA to James and Zula Maddox. She passed away November 29, 2019 in Lacey, WA after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Devoted wife of a Methodist pastor, Liz was part of many different congregations but eventually made Benton, LA a permanent home. Liz worked for many years as the credit manager for Sears. She enjoyed her job, as well as shopping for her grandchildren! After retiring in 1984, she loved traveling with her husband Bill in their motorhome.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers and sisters; her husband of 70 years, Robert “Bill” DeBusk; son Edward W. DeBusk; granddaughter Rachael DeBusk and grandson William Holmes. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Robert F. DeBusk, III and wife, Rhonda of Tumwater, WA; daughter, Pamela Jean Holmes of Lubbock, TX; daughter-in-law, Pamela I. DeBusk of Benton, LA; grandchildren Robert DeBusk, IV, Richard DeBusk, Thomas DeBusk and wife Shelly, Terry DeBusk and wife Denise, Lisa Caskey and husband Buddy, Karrie Irwin and husband Al, Malinda Gilder and husband Sean, Nick Holmes and wife Amy; 15 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the caregivers at Bonaventure of Lacey for their care and loving support during mother’s battle with Alzheimer’s disease.