Elm Grove Elementary Becomes Purple Star School

Elm Grove Elementary is the latest in Bossier Parish to earn its Purple Star School designation

– the 17th in the district since the state-recognized program was signed into law before the

school year began.



Bossier Schools Military Services Manager Holly George and Assistant Superintendent Jason

Rowland surprised EGE Principal Kimberley Meeder with news her school was approved for the

Purple Star distinction and presented her with a banner. Meeting the stringent criteria to be

declared a Purple Star School is not easy, which is what makes it significant. Schools must

meet a high standard when it comes to providing various support services to military children

and their families.



Kattie Hollay with the Bossier Chamber of Commerce Military Relations division was also on

hand to declare Elm Grove Elementary a Military Community Champion.



Bossier Schools is home to more than 2,600 military-connected students.