Elm Grove Man Arrested for Rape of a Juvenile

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington says an Elm Grove man was arrested March 15 for having sexual contact with a victim under the age of 13.



Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Calvin Campbell, 42, and charged him with two counts of First Degree Rape (Victim Under 13 Years of Age). He was transported to the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility for booking, where he faces a $700,000 bond.



Sheriff Whittington and his team of investigators encourage anyone who may have been the victim of any sexual crime, whether as a juvenile or adult, to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office anytime at (318) 965-2203. Our detectives understand the serious and sensitive nature of these types of crimes and will conduct a thorough and professional investigation.