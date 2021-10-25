Elm Grove Man Found Guilty of Rape of a Child

A Bossier Parish jury has found Gerald Glenn Mitchell, 36 of Elm Grove, guilty on four counts of Second degree rape for forcibly raping a child in 2019. The victim did not immediately disclose the attacks to law enforcement because of threats of violence made by Mitchell. Once the disclosure was made several months after the attacks, the child was questioned by experts in child forensic interviews and arrest warrants were obtained. Representatives of the Gingerbread House Children’s Advocacy Center and the CARA Center testified at the trial and were instrumental in the investigation and prosecution of the case. Both organizations work with law enforcement on cases involving child abuse, both physical and sexual.

“We commend our partners in law enforcement for their excellent work in investigating and delivering us a strong case to prosecute. The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Department investigated the case thoroughly and we also had assistance in the prosecution from the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Department who assisted with victim advocacy. This is an example of successful collaboration with our partners in local law enforcement. Together, we brought this child predator to justice.” noted Bossier/Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin.

Mitchell will be sentenced following a pre-sentence investigation. Sentencing by Judge Parker Self is set for December 30, 2021. Mitchell faces no less than five years and up to forty years without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence on each of the four counts.