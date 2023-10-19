Emergency Bridge Closure: LA 3032 Eastbound Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning Friday, October 20, 2023 at 8:30am, the Eastbound Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge (LA3032) over Red River will be closed to traffic. This is an Emergency closure necessary to make deck repairs.

This work is anticipated to be completed (and the bridge reopened) Friday afternoon.

Alternate Route:Eastbound motorists will be required to detour to Clyde Fant Parkway / LA-511 (Jimmie Davis Bridge)

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

