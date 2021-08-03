Households struggling to afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic could find assistance under the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, a temporary relief program administered by the Federal Communications Commission.



If qualified for the program, recipients could receive up to $50 per month discount for broadband service; up to $75 per month discount for households on qualifying Tribal lands; and a one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet purchased through a participating provider.



A household is eligible if one member of the household has an income that is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participates in certain government assistance programs. Also, if one member of a household:

Receives benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch or breakfast program;

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year;

Experienced a substantial loss of income due to job loss or furlough since February 29, 2020; or

Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income or COVID-19 program.

Three ways to apply for the Emergency Broadband Benefit program:

Contact preferred participating provider directly.

Use the online application here.



Print and complete an application in English or Spanish. Send it along with proof of eligibility to: Emergency Broadband Support Center, P.O. Box 7081, London, KY 70742.



For additional information, please call 833-511-0311, or visit the FCC’s Broadband Benefit page at www.fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit.