Emma Jean Graham Shinpoch Williams

October 16, 1926 – April 20, 2020



On Monday, April 20, 2020, Emma Jean Graham Shinpoch Williams passed away at the age of 93 years old after a lengthy illness. Jean, as she was lovingly known, was born on October 16, 1926, in Bastrop, LA to her parents, Hugh and Annie Graham. She grew up in Springhill, LA and graduated from Springhill High School, and then went onto Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, LA.

In November 1951, she married her first husband, Alex Milton Shinpoch, and traveled to Europe before making their home in Houston, TX, and eventually settling in Ruston, LA. With Alex, she was blessed with two children, David and Lisa. After tragically losing her first husband to cancer, she eventually remarried Col. Joseph Williams in 1978, and gained two cherished step-children, Joe Jr., and Dal.

While living in Ruston, Jean enjoyed working for LA Tech’s Marbury Alumni Center for close to two decades, and she was a dedicated member of Trinity United Methodist Church until her passing. She was also an enthusiastic member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Culture Guild, and the Garden Club. She was an avid supporter of Ruston’s community, and especially Louisiana Tech, the Methodist Children’s Home, and 4 Paws Rescue, where she adopted her beloved cats. Jean, or Gama, as she was known to her six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, will always be remembered for her famous birthday calls, which started with “What great American was born on this day?”

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Herschel Graham, her sister, Anita Delaney, and her two husbands. Left to cherish her memory are her children, David Shinpoch (Leslie), Lisa Donnell (Ricky), Joe Jr. (Tina), Dal Briley (Roger), her grandchildren, Haley Haught (Daniel), Ashley Perkins (Marshall), Alex Shinpoch (Sarah), Austin Shinpoch (Sarah), Joey Williams (Jordan), Jimmy Williams, her great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.



A private graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Thursday, April 23, 2020, with a public memorial service to be held at a future date. Memorial donations can be made in honor of Jean at either of her two favorite charities, 4 Paws Rescue, Inc., or the Louisiana Methodist Children’s Home, both of which are located in Ruston, LA.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.