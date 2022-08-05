Emma Josephine Pool

Emma Josephine Pool, “Mama Jo”, age 93, of Bossier City went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Jo was born in Mountain Home, Arkansas on October 21st, 1928 with her grandparents being one of five founding families to settle Baxter County in Arkansas. Jo and her husband MSgt. Harvey Pool moved to Barksdale Air Force Base in 1956, and she has resided in Bossier City for the remainder of her life. Mama Jo was employed as a civilian at Barksdale Air Force Base in various capacities for 35 years. She brought much joy and happiness to everyone she met, and her smile and laughter will be remembered for a lifetime.



She is preceded in death by her parents, David Martin Byrd and Lucy Pricilla Byrd, nine brothers and sisters, husband MSgt Harvey Franklin Pool, daughter Cynthia Pool Ross, and grandsons Sean Franklin Pool and Harry Brewster “Bruce” Marioneaux, III.



She is survived by her children, Larry Michael Pool (Sherri) of Benton, LA, Patrick Joseph Pool (Kimberly) of Tulsa, OK, Deborah Pool James, of Bossier City, LA, and son-in-law Larry Ross, Sr, of Haughton, LA, her loving grandchildren, Larry Ross, Jr (Stacy), of Haughton, LA, Summer James Berry (Chris), of Bossier City, LA, Teal James Ivy (Thomas) of Gladewater, TX, Shannon Diane Poole (Christopher), Stephanie Pool Smith (Jason), of Birmingham, Alabama; great grandchildren, KellyAnna Ross Markiel, Cameron Ronald Ross, Zachary Dallas Ross, Alexandra Diane Poole, Sophia Faye Smith, Claire Michelle Smith, John-Parker Chesshir, Palmer James Ivy, and great-great grandson Ross Tyler Markiel.



In retirement, Jo absolutely loved being surrounded by her loving family, cooking, canning, baking, reading, playing bunco and penuckle with friends. She loved selling her canned vegetables and fruits at the Farmer’s Market.



Funeral services will be officiated by Brother Ronnie Dunn and Rex Cornwell on August 5th, 2022 at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home in Haughton, Louisiana, at 11:00 a.m. with the family receiving visitors at 10:00 a.m.



Chris Berry, C.J. Berry, Zachary Ross, Cameron Ross, Chris Poole, John-Parker Chesshir, Thomas Ivy will serve as pallbearers and serving as honorary pallbearers are Larry Ross, Sr., Jason Smith, Randy James, Leslie Rape, Randy Hutchinson, Darrell Guillory, Larry Ross, Jr.



The family requests that donations be made to The United Veterans. The family would also like to thank the staff at Old Brownlee Nursing Home & the medical staff at Willis Knighton Bossier.

