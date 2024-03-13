England Discusses Port at South Bossier Meeting

By Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune



The South Bossier Lunch Group convened at the Bellaire South Complex in Bossier City on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, where special guest speaker Eric England, Executive Director of The Port of Caddo-Bossier, elaborated on the port’s significance to our entire area.



England provided a brief overview of the port’s history and its overall impact on our local economy.



“We made a commitment to the citizens to attract investment, generate employment, and foster economic development for the region. We achieve this through our substantial property ownership and leasing,” said England.



“We prioritize debt management and invest in future growth. Our exceptional staff ensures that we meet the needs of incoming companies. As a commercial and industrial facility, we handle trainloads of commodities, actively recruit and retain industry, and, most importantly, create jobs for the community. What’s remarkable is that we’ve executed this strategy on a large scale with long-term planning, proving its effectiveness,” England added.



Spanning 4,000 acres, The Port of Caddo-Bossier serves as an industrial park and inland multi-modal transportation and distribution center, situated at the head of the navigation channel on the Red River Waterway in Northwest Louisiana, approximately four miles south of the Shreveport city limits.



The port’s strategic location provides tenants with access to both domestic and international markets through the Mississippi River (the nation’s largest river waterway system) and the Gulf of Mexico Intracoastal Waterway.



Since the 1830s, when Captain Henry Shreve cleared the logjam known as “The Great Raft,” Shreveport has been a pivotal shipping hub, transporting bales of cotton, tobacco, and furs.



Today, The Port of Caddo-Bossier remains a crucial point of river transportation, accommodating over 20 corporations that have benefited from its operational efficiency.



Welcoming its inaugural cargo shipment in 1995, The Port of Caddo-Bossier has handled over 9 million tons of barge freight and more than 8 million tons of rail freight through its rail system.



The South Bossier Lunch Group aims to unite individuals in the South Bossier community who seek to stay informed and make a positive impact. Through their monthly luncheons, the group facilitates networking among South Bossier business owners, stakeholders, community leaders, and partners, fostering discussions on the growth, development, and business prospects of South Bossier and Bossier City.