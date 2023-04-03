ENJOY THE DINOSAUR EXPERIENCE AT SHREVE MEMORIAL LIBRARY APRIL 10 – 13

Children of all ages are invited to join Shreve Memorial Library on a journey through time. Visit Shreve Memorial Library branches Monday, April 10 through Thursday, April 13, and be a part of the Dinosaur Experience, an interactive adventure featuring Nash the dinosaur, Ranger Martin and an assortment of dinosaur friends. Programs will take place at various Shreve Memorial Library locations throughout Caddo Parish. All programs are free and open to the public.

The Dinosaur Experience will bring the Jurassic to Shreve Memorial Library branches, complete with a walking, roaming dinosaur. The hour-long program teaches children and adults about the Jurassic period through an informative and interactive adventure filled with laughter and lots of fun. Nash, Ranger Martin and a few of their friendly, but not always behaving, dinosaur friends will entertain audiences by bringing the past to life.

The Dinosaur Experience will visit several Shreve Memorial Library branches beginning Monday, April 10. All performances are free and open to the public and fun for dinosaur fans of all ages. Library patrons can enjoy the Dinosaur Experience at the following locations on the dates and times listed below.

Monday, April 10

10:00 a.m. – Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch, 2105 Hollywood Avenue

4:30 p.m. – Mooretown Branch, 4360 Hollywood Avenue

Tuesday, April 11

10:30 a.m. – Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

3:00 p.m. – Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch, 8303 Line Avenue

Wednesday, April 12

10:00 a.m. – Atkins Branch, 3704 Greenwood Road

4:30 p.m. – Broadmoor Branch, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive

Thursday, April 13

10:00 a.m. – David Raines Branch, 2855 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive

For more information on these and other Shreve Memorial Library programs, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.

