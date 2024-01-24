Entergy Louisiana receives approval for additional renewable power facilities

To meet customers’ needs for renewable energy, the Louisiana Public Service Commission approved the construction of facilities that would add approximately 225 megawatts of solar power to Entergy Louisiana’s generation portfolio.

In 2023, the company sought Commission approval of two projects to source more solar energy – one in Iberville Parish that would account for approximately 175 megawatts, the other in Ouachita Parish that would be referred to as the Sterlington Solar Facility and account for an additional 49 megawatts.

The Sterlington Solar Facility will be constructed adjacent to the site of one of Entergy Louisiana’s oldest power plants, symbolizing the modernization of the company’s generation fleet to more efficient, cleaner sources of power. The Sterlington Power Station was built and placed into operation in the 1920’s and initially produced around 25 megawatts of power.

Along with the 225 megawatts approved today, the company also has 475 megawatts of solar power previously approved by the LPSC with an additional 3,000 megawatts pending approval.

“This is a monumental step towards not only reaching our own sustainability goals, but also helping our customers reach theirs as well,” said Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO. “This approval shows how serious we are about helping the state grow through economic development and protecting the environment by reducing our carbon footprint. This is not only a win for us, but also for the betterment of Louisiana.”

Currently, Entergy Louisiana has approximately 230 megawatts of renewable resources that include the Capital Region Solar facility, which began delivering power to the grid in October 2020. Along with nuclear generation, nearly 25% of the company’s portfolio comes from carbon-free resources.

These newly approved solar developments in Louisiana are consistent with Entergy Corporation’s commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“We continue to work hand and hand with our valued local partners and officials who are helping bring these projects to the finish line,” May added. “I want to thank those who have assisted us with bringing these sites into fruition for the future development of our state.”

Black & Veatch, a global leader in sustainable infrastructure and decarbonization solutions, will provide full engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services to the Sterlington project, which will contribute to the local economy with well-paying jobs and local spending.

“As demand for zero-emission renewable energy accelerates and reshapes power markets, this project showcases the energy transition in action,” said Laszlo von Lazar, president of Black & Veatch’s energy and process industries business. “Applying our deep expertise in clean energy and turnkey solutions to help Entergy bring this opportunity to life and achieve its decarbonization goals also aligns with our proven thought leadership and advanced focus on innovation and sustainability.”

In addition, these projects will enhance the state’s energy infrastructure, ensuring a reliable power supply to support the burgeoning needs of businesses who do or will call Louisiana home.

Further, these projects are another milestone in the modernization of Entergy’s power generation portfolio, helping meet customers’ needs for cleaner, more efficient and diverse energy solutions. Learn more about our renewable energy generation growth at entergy.com/renewable-energy.

About Entergy Louisiana

Entergy Louisiana, LLC provides electric service to more than 1 million customers in 58 parishes and natural gas service to more than 94,000 customers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Entergy Louisiana is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR), a Fortune 500 company. Entergy powers life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We’re investing in the reliability and resilience of the energy system while helping our region transition to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. With roots in our communities for more than 100 years, Entergy is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship. Since 2018, we have delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees.

About Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch is a 100-percent employee-owned global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people around the world by addressing the resilience and reliability of our most important infrastructure assets. Follow us on www.bv.com and on social media.