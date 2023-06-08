Entergy provides summer energy efficiency tips

Signs of summer are already here. Don’t sweat it by taking time to prepare your home for higher temperatures, which ultimately can help you save money on your utility bills.

During high temperatures, cooling costs make up more than 55% of an average customer’s electric bill. This means that taking steps to save energy can help lower your electric bills when temperatures are hot. You can manage your energy usage and save money by installing energy efficient upgrades through the Entergy Solutions program for Entergy Louisiana customers and the Energy Smart program for Entergy New Orleans customers. Examples of products and services available at little to no cost include LED bulbs, smart thermostats, AC tune-ups, duct sealing and insulation.

Additionally, both programs offer home assessments that yield energy efficiency recommendations. A Home Performance with ENERGY STAR assessment reduces the up-front cost of installing energy efficiency upgrades.

Customers also can save money with these quick and easy energy efficiency tips:

Change air filters. Air filters on some air conditioning units require monthly cleaning or replacing.

Setting the thermostat to 78 degrees or the highest comfortable temperature. Every degree lower than 78 can raise a bill as much as 3%.

Buy a programmable thermostat. A programmable thermostat can help manage costs, is controllable, and can help monitor usage.

Use fans to cool off. Ceiling fans, box fans and oscillating fans use very little electricity to circulate the air. Make sure ceiling fans are rotating in the right direction – counter-clockwise during summer – to push cooler air down into the room. Be sure to turn all fans off in unused rooms.

Close blinds, shades and curtains to keep the sun out and the cool air in. Also, close air conditioning vents in rooms that are not in use.

Seal cracks and holes around doors, windows and ductwork. Weather stripping and caulk will help keep the cold air in and the hot air out.

Use the myAdvisor tool on myentergy.com. The usage and cost tool can compare usage history by month, day and hour.

For customers struggling to pay their bill, Entergy offers a number of payment options, such as level billing, auto-pay and more, as well as tools and programs designed to help customers manage energy usage. For more information, visit myentergy.com/s/programs or call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) to speak with a customer service representative.

There also are third party agencies that provide utility bill assistance for seniors, disabled individuals and programs that are income-based. Through Entergy’s The Power to Care program, local nonprofit agencies provide emergency bill payment assistance to seniors and disabled individuals. You also may be eligible to receive federal payment assistance through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP.

For any additional questions or information regarding customer bills, please visit entergy.com/answers.

About Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana

Entergy New Orleans, LLC provides electricity to more than 209,000 customers and natural gas to more than 110,000 customers in Orleans Parish, Louisiana.

Entergy Louisiana, LLC provides electric service to more than 1 million customers in 58 parishes and natural gas service to more than 94,000 customers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana are subsidiaries of Entergy Corporation, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans. Entergy powers life for 3 million utility customers across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy is creating a cleaner, more resilient energy future for everyone with our diverse portfolio of low-carbon and carbon-free energy sources. With roots in the Gulf South region for more than a century, Entergy is a recognized leader in corporate citizenship and delivers more than $100 million in philanthropy and advocacy efforts to local communities each year. Our approximately 12,500 employees are dedicated to powering life today and for future generations.