Entergy Solutions launches limited-time financial incentive bonus for Louisiana commercial, industrial businesses

Entergy Solutions is offering a new bonus incentive that offers companies more money when they apply this summer to complete energy-saving facility upgrades in 2022.

The limited-time financial incentive is available to help commercial and industrial businesses make energy efficiency upgrades to their buildings or facilities and is intended for new projects submitted and approved now through July 31. This bonus incentive is in addition to the standard cash incentives offered by the program for approved energy efficiency projects and is applied to the overall total project incentive.

“We’re encouraging all commercial and industrial customers seeking to make energy-saving upgrades this year to apply now in order to secure the most money for their project,” said Program Energy Advisor Jaeden Wallace. “By locking in now, before July 31, you will qualify for the added bonus incentive and be able to reap higher project cost savings.”

The bonus incentive offers a 10% rate for projects approved now through July 31. Following application approval, program participants will have until December 31 to complete their projects.

“Don’t delay those projects,” said Wallace. “This is a great opportunity to prioritize energy-saving upgrades, reduce long-term operating costs for your business and take advantage of the available incentives from Entergy Solutions this year.”

Commercial and industrial businesses interested in learning more or applying should visit the Entergy Solutions website or complete this form to receive a call from an energy advisor.