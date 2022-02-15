Entergy Solutions Launches New Agriculture Solutions Program to Help Louisiana Farmers Save Energy, Reduce Costs

Entergy Solutions, a free energy efficiency program open to all Entergy Louisiana customers, announces expanded offerings to better serve the state’s agriculture and agribusiness industries. Farmers in northwest Louisiana and throughout the state know how costly agriculture-energy expenditures can be. Entergy Solutions’ newly launched Agriculture Solutions program can help with these costs by providing a variety of ways to decrease unnecessary energy usage and save on expenses while maintaining a modern, safe and, most importantly, profitable operation.

The program provides cash incentives to local farm owners for upgrades to ventilation, lighting, refrigeration and irrigation systems; variable frequency drives; and more. Additionally, customized incentives for farm equipment based on the specific goals and needs of certain agriculture projects are available. Entergy Solutions partners with participating trade allies and retailers, who help identify where upgrades can be made and how to maximize dollar and energy savings.

“Between price inflation and deflation, COVID-19 restrictions and natural disasters, Louisiana’s farmers and their families have faced unprecedented obstacles over the past couple of years,” said Heather LeBlanc, Entergy Louisiana, Regulatory Affairs. “This program not only helps customers decrease their usage, but also sets them up for long-term financial security.”

Sign-up and participation in the Agriculture Solutions program is a simple process. Once customers or contractors identify a project, they work with an Entergy Solutions energy advisor to complete an application. After an application is pre-approved, a project plan is developed, and materials specific to the project are ordered and installed. Upon project completion, program representatives schedule a post-installation site visit and distribute the incentives.

Restoring Louisiana’s agriculture industry to pre-COVID operations continues to be a priority for Entergy Solutions in 2022. The organization hopes to increase its impact in the months ahead to amplify and support more Louisiana farmers, who represent a critical segment of the state economy.