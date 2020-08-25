Erika Camille Hull (Shaver)

Erika Camille Hull (Shaver), 68, of Bossier City, Louisiana passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Erika was born on December 18, 1951 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Roland and Constance Hull.



Erika worked as an insurance agent at Keith D Peterson & Company and Campbell Insurance Agency. She later worked as a bookseller at Barnes and Noble. She loved nature and animals, and she spent many years travelling throughout the United States. She particularly loved the Pacific Northwest and the deserts of Arizona, having lived in Tucson when she was younger.



She was passionate about music and attended hundreds of concerts throughout her life. She had a record collection that any enthusiast of 1960s rock & roll would be envious of. She enjoyed gardening and was a voracious reader.



She was preceded in death by her father, Roland E. Hull, Sr. and her sister, Dianne H. Lerner. She is survived by her mother, Constance M. Sawyer (Hull); brother, Roland E. Hull, Jr., and her daughter, Charlsie Shaver.



Memorials in Erika’s honor may be made to the donor’s favorite animal rescue, local library or organization supporting music education.

