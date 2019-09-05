Erin Cardin Walsh

Bossier City, LA – Services to celebrate the life of Erin are scheduled for 2 PM, Friday, September 6, 2019 at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home in Haughton, LA. Rev. Gabriel McCormick will serve as officiant. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family invites friends to a visitation on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 5 PM to 7 PM at the funeral home.

Michael Edward and Veronica Cheatham Walsh welcomed little Erin Cardin into this world on June 21, 1985 in Shreveport, LA. He was surrounded by family and friends when he passed on Tuesday, September 2, 2019, all too soon at the age of 34.

Erin graduated Parkway High School in 2003 and went on later to achieve an associate’s degree from LTC Shreveport / Bossier. Growing up, he was heavily involved in Boy Scouts. He was an Eagle Scout earning three palms and was a Brotherhood member of the Order of the Arrow.

Erin was tenderhearted and thoughtful; a devoted son, brother and friend. This was never more apparent than when he cared for his ailing mother before her passing two years ago. He loved gaming and was both a fanatic and artist when it came to Japanese Anime. And, we can’t forget his love for animals. He considered his beloved “jack-rats,” Stripe and Gizmo, and his favorite mixed breed, Hermes, to be family.

Preceding Erin in death are his mother, Veronica Walsh; paternal grandparents, James P. and Mary T. Walsh; and maternal grandfather, James Allen Cheatham.

Left to cherish his memory are his father, Michael Walsh; brother, Ryan Michael Walsh with wife Catherine; favorite nephew, Ward Walsh; maternal grandmother, Mary Janet Cheatham; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other family and faithful friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his honor to Pet Savers. www.petsaversshreveport. org