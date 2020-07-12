Bossier City, LA – Mrs. Ernestine Willis, age 89 of Bossier City, Louisiana passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020.



Born Friday, December 5, 1930 in Joyce, Louisiana, she was preceded in death by her parents, Minnie Beasley King and Hamp Smead King; sisters, Leola Isaacs and Doris Parker; brothers, Orlynn and Melvin King; and husband, Johnny L. Willis.



Mrs. Willis was a past member of the former South Bossier Church of the Nazarene and retired from the medical field as an LPN. She loved cooking Sunday and Birthday dinners for her family and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.



Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Terry Willis (Kathy), Kenny Willis, andKathy Willis Thomisee (Darrell); 8 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Graveside services were held at 11:30 AM on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Hurricane Grove Cemetery with Rev. Mickey Parker officiating, under the direction of Southern Funeral Home of Winnfield.



Online condolences may be made to the family at www.southernfuneralhome. com