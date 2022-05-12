Escaped Inmate Captured in Shreveport

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington is pleased to announce the safe capture of an

inmate who escaped from a local hospital three days ago while in the custody of a local

security company.



Cortez Belion, 22, who is a current inmate of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, was

transported to a local hospital on May 8 for medical treatment and placed in the care and

custody of Northwest Security Services. Belion escaped from the custody of Northwest

Security soon after his transfer. Bossier Sheriff’s Office was contacted soon after the

escaped. Bossier Sheriff detectives contacted Shreveport Police to start a search for the

escapee. The US Marshals Fugitive Task Force was also contacted to help locate Belion.



Shreveport Police detectives and agents with the US Marshals agents were able

locate Belion inside a residence in the 3500 block of Lakeland Avenue. The Shreveport

Police K-9 unit was called and assisted in locating the suspect hiding in the residence of

his girlfriend, Summer Daniels. Belion was taken into custody without incident. Daniels was also taken into custody and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center and charged with one count of Harboring a Fugitive.



Belion was originally in jail on charges for one count of Domestic Abuse Battery-

Child Endangerment, one count of Simple Criminal Damage to Property, one count of

Schedule 1 Possession. He now faces an added charge of Aggravated Escape. His

currently set at $60,000.00. Cortez Belion is currently in custody at the Shreveport City Jail.