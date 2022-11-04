Escapee convicted in Caddo District Court

A man arrested in Bossier City on domestic violence charges who later escaped from custody at Ochsner LSU Health hospital, was convicted of aggravated escape Thursday, November 3, 2022, in Caddo District Court.

The 12 jurors in District Judge Donald Hathaway’s court returned a unanimous guilty verdict against Cortez Jermaine Belion, 23, a Shreveport man arrested May 8, 2022 by Bossier City Police on charges of Domestic Abuse Battery Child Endangerment.

Soon after Belion was taken into custody, he was transferred to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s office and then was transferred to Ochsner for medical treatment. He was being walked to a police transport by a private security guard when he bolted, ran through the hospital and sprinted across Kings Highway. Shreveport Police located him May 11, 2022 in the home of Summer Daniels, his victim in the domestic abuse child endangerment incident. Police surrounded the house and called for Belion to surrender peacefully. When he did not, officers breached the house and took him into custody.

When Belion returns to face Judge Hathaway for sentencing November 29, 2022, he faces a mandatory minimum of 5 years at hard labor and up to 10 years at hard labor. The sentence must run consecutively to any other sentences he is serving.

He was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Clinton Bryce Kinley and Jason Waltman. He was defended by Sean Landry.