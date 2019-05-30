Esther Seo of Bossier City awarded at annual LSMAS Recognition Ceremony

NATCHITOCHES — On Friday, May 17, the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts (LSMSA) held its annual Senior Recognition Ceremony to honor the Class of 2019.

The ceremony celebrated personal character, academic excellence and development of skills in each academic disciplines.

Esther Seo of Bossier City, alongside Juan Cecchini of Denham Springs, received the Spirit of LSMSA award. This award recognizes students who best exemplify the pillars of LSMSA school spirit, demonstrating hand-work, perseverance, service, involvement and camaraderie.

Seo will be attending Yale University in the fall and plans to major in Psychology and Philosophy. In January, she was granted a full-ride scholarship to the Ivy League school through the QuestBridge National College Match Program. She was one of only 1,044 students in the nation to receive a Match Scholarship.