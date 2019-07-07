Ethel Mae “Louise” Bone

Bossier City, LA – Mrs. Ethel Mae “Louise” Bone, 82, of Bossier City, passed away peacefully, the morning of Thursday July 4, 2019, with her adoring husband, and doting daughters, by her side.

Services for Mrs. Bone will be at 10:00 am Tuesday July 9, 2019, within the Chapel of Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, in Haughton, LA, with Pastor Nick Sorrell officiating. A Gathering of family and friends will take place the evening prior, on Monday, July 8, in the State Room at Hill Crest.

Ethel Mae was born unto T.C. & Evie Hay, on Wednesday, July 14, 1936 in Creston, LA. After High School, she met the boy that would soon become her groom. She soon became a committed “Air-Force-Wife” and shuffled her family from base-to-base, home-to-home, before eventually settling in Bossier City, LA where together they would raise two beautiful daughters; become proud grandparents; great grandparents; and endure greater than 62 years of matrimony.

“Lou”, one of her numerous terms of endearment, loved sewing, dancing at the VFW, volunteering at the VFW, her many years at Shady Grove Baptist Church, and being: “Side-Kick” during the numerous travel excursions she and her husband enjoyed. But most heartwarming to Mrs. Bone were the roles of “Mama” and that of a grandmother,“Nanny”, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed a full house and spending time with the whole family gathered around.

Louise was proceeded in death by her parents: Tom C. Hay and Evie Wooley Hay; three sisters: Bobbie Lawman, Doris Wyatt, and Bonne Ross. Left to cherish her memory are: her loving husband, Joseph D. Bone; her two daughters: Judy (& Patrick) James, Janice Snyder; grandchildren: Jason (& friend Dedra) Foster, Casey (& Jonathan) Nicholson, and Amber (& fiancé, Curt) Madison; great grandchildren: Avery Nicholson and Judson Nicholson; and two remaining sisters: Alta Hamilton and Anna Jean Hall.

She will be dearly missed.