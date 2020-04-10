Eugene Berry Love

BENTON, LA – A private graveside service for Eugene Berry Love was held on April 6, 2020 at a historical family cemetery in Blanchard, LA. Unfortunately, due to a recent health crisis, only ten family members could attend. Officiating the service was our dear friend, Dr. Ashley Goad from FUMC, Head of Texas.

Eugene, 85, was born in Oil City, LA on April 9, 1934 to parents, Emmett and Laeunia Green Love. He left this earth on April 1, 2020 at his home in Benton, LA following a courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by family and the wonderful caregivers from Willis Knighton Hospice team.

Eugene obtained his B.A. in accounting from NSU. After graduation, he began his career at Texas Eastern in Shreveport. In 1977, Texas Eastern moved the company to Houston and the Loves followed. He lived in Spring, TX until his retirement at which time they moved to Benton, LA where he resided until his passing.

Eugene was preceded in death by one sister, Patricia Culpepper of West Monroe; and his parents. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Vivian Kelly Love; daughter, Brenda Love Kinnebrew and husband Dr. Philip Kinnebrew, Sr.; grandchildren and spouses, Philip, Jr. and Katie Matlock, Dr. Marie Kinnebrew and Nick Bison, Melissa Kinnebrew and Brittani Trumble; and two great-grands, Elle and Philip III; his sister, Frances Lord and Andy; and brother, Sam Love and Janis; along with a large list of special cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was also lucky enough to enjoy the company of Mrs. Sue Gray, a friend since Eugene and Vivian’s college days.

Eugene was an avid sportsman. He excelled in fishing, golfing and especially hunting. He had three special hunting buddies; his nephews, David Kosofsky, Wayne Lord, and great-nephew, Andrew Lord. He was more than just and uncle, he was their mentor and friend. The family is very aware of the many other sportsmen that enjoyed friendships and fellowship with Eugene. We are glad you were part of his life. You know who you are.

Honorary pallbearers were Philip Kinnebrew, Sr., Philip Kinnebrew, Jr., Nick Bison, Sam Love, David Kosofsky, Wayne Lord, Andrew Lord, Richard Wiggins, and Wallace Donahoe.

If you care to make any memorials, please consider the Local Missions Ministry of FUMC, Shreveport, or any organization of your choice.

Services were under the direction of Hill Crest Memorial – Blanchard Chapel.