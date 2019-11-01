Evangelist Mother Beulah Jackson Jones

Benton, LA – Celebration of life service for Evangelist Mother Beulah Jackson Jones, 85, will be 12 noon, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Greater New Zion Baptist Church, 421 Oakridge Dr. Benton, La. Interment will follow at Lincoln Cemetery. Family visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m., Friday at Heavenly Gates.

Evangelist Jones entered into eternal rest on Sunday, October 27, 2019. She served at Bailey Temple Church of God In Christ for 64 years as church admin-istrator, teacher, mother and friend to many in the East Benton community. She will deeply be missed.

She leaves one sister; Mammie Thomas, 3 children; Calvin & Nicole Jones, Clindell (Delores) Jones, Cassandra & Leon Adger other relatives and friends.