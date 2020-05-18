Events canceled due to COVID-19 impact Bossier Civic Center

Governing bodies across Louisiana, including here in Bossier Parish, are getting an idea of how much lost revenue the COVID-19 shutdown has cost them.

The Bossier Civic Center has lost approximately $34,000 through June from events that have been cancelled since the latter part of March. That figure is an estimate and does not include City sponsored events.

When Gov. John Bel Edwards put into effect the stay at home order for Louisiana residents back in March, 21 events, large and small, had to be canceled.

Some of those events were City sponsored such as the I3 Art Expo and 4-H events. Others included a gun show and dog show.

Some of the event coordinators are seeking to reschedule their functions.

“We look forward to accommodating them,” said Traci Landry, Bossier City Public Information officer.

“Future operations of the facility will be determined by state and federal guidance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Landry added.

The Bossier City Civic Center has three employees who, like other City employees, are being paid for the duration of the stay at home order.