Everyday Is an Adventure for Gold Star Travisa Foster

There is one thing Travisa Foster has learned to expect since coming onboard the custodial

staff at Bossier Parish School for Technology and Innovative Learning; the unexpected.



“At the end of last year, a goat unexpectedly wandered into the school and was adopted by the

students when the owner could not be located!” Foster exclaimed. “I loved watching the

students react to the goat trapped in the foyer, Ms. (Katelin) Breaux grabbing the goat, and then

helping clean up after the goat while they found a home for it. I had never cleaned up after

animals before working here.”



So goes work life at BPSTIL, which Foster has enthusiastically embraced. Her cheerful

countenance and upbeat attitude have garnered high praise from students and faculty alike. It

is evident Foster is making a difference and goes far beyond the daily duties expected of her.



“She interacts with students on a daily basis and is genuinely concerned about their welfare,”

BPSTIL Counselor Tracy Hagar expressed. “Our Ag Science teacher approached Ms. Travisa

and asked if she would be willing to help an eighth grade student with his supervised agricultural

experience and she wholeheartedly agreed. Twice a month, she works with this student and

teaches him housekeeping skills that he can use in a future workplace. The student said that

Ms. Travisa ‘is the nicest person that he knows.’”



Another example is when two students created and built landscaping in front of the school.

Foster was instrumental in helping the students get materials for the project, then helped clean

up the construction.



Ag Science teacher Katelin Breaux is one of Foster’s biggest cheerleaders and part of a group

effort at BPSTIL to nominate the beloved custodian for Bossier Schools’ Gold Star recognition

program. She was forefront and center when Foster was announced as the December recipient

of the coveted employee award.



“She always goes above and beyond to help our agriscience program. She does not ever

complain about us adding crazy creatures to our classroom and the dirty messes that we make.”

Breaux added, “She has stepped up to be involved in our program and help us become

successful. We are thankful for everything that she does for us and we appreciate her hard

work.”



For Foster, it is all in a day’s work.

“I love helping teach them how to be responsible and show respect for everyone,” Foster

expressed. “All of these kids have such good hearts and I love watching them grow up in front of

us.”

Though Foster may not have roots in Bossier, she has undoubtedly bloomed where she has

been planted at BPSTIL and quickly become part of the family.



“BPSTIL is a family environment,” Foster added. “It is obvious that everyone here loves the

students and the staff. This is my family. Thanks to my BPSTIL family and the eighth graders for

keeping me on my toes!”

Editor’s note: Know an unsung hero who works for Bossier Schools that is deserving of

recognition for going above and beyond? Nominate them for the Gold Star award, proudly

sponsored for the last 10 years by Bossier Federal Credit Union. Just go to

https://bit.ly/3oAP4Mi and tell what sets them apart.