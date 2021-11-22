Everything To Expect at Shreveport-Bossier’s Rockets Over the Red Fireworks Festival

The Rockets Over the Red Fireworks Festival returns to Riverview Park in downtown Shreveport and Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets in Bossier City on Saturday, Nov. 27 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Attendees can celebrate the Christmas season with free, family-friendly fun that includes live music, activities, food trucks, Santa and more. Beer and beverages will be sold by Downtown Shreveport Unlimited, and face-painting will be provided by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. The evening will culminate with awe-inspiring fireworks that can be viewed from both Bossier City and downtown Shreveport. Here is the full schedule of events:

10 a.m. – Pre-Festival Fun at the Louisiana Boardwalk: Boardwalk guests can explore the Holiday Magic Village which includes photo-ops with Santa and The Grinch, and it’s located near the Feature Fountain. This event ends at 8 p.m.

12 p.m. – Boardwalk Blizzards Begin: It snows at the Louisiana Boardwalk. This artificial snow makes turns a traditional shopping experience into a winter wonderland. Guests can catch these faux snow flurries every weekend in two intervals, at approximately noon and 6 p.m. from Friday, Nov. 26-Sunday, Jan. 2.

4 p.m. – Rockets Over the Red Festival Begins: Guests may arrive to select premier seating at Riverview Park or the Louisiana Boardwalk. Guests are encouraged to dress warm, bring blankets, chairs and more for a comfortable outdoor experience. Additionally, guests can enjoy Black Friday shopping at the Louisiana Boardwalk all day and stop at the riverfront to enjoy the festivities.

4-6 p.m. – Santa Arrives at Riverview Park: Friends and families can take photos with Santa or chat with him about your wildest Christmas wishes at Riverview Park.

4-6 p.m. – Live Music at Riverview Park and the Louisiana Boardwalk: Guests can enjoy two hours of live entertainment. Live music and face painting at the Louisiana Boardwalk will take place near the Feature Fountain. If you’re a fan of The Good News Band, you can catch them onstage at Riverview Park! This local band is known for cranking out good music and delivering a good time.

6:15-7:45 p.m. – Outdoor Movie: Snuggle up with loved ones at Riverview Park to watch one of the holiday’s most iconic films, “Elf,” starring comedian-actor Will Ferrell. This Christmas movie experience is provided by Health Care Express.

7:45 p.m. – Fireworks Show: Watch a spectacular show from Riverview Park and the Louisiana Boardwalk. These rockets will light up the Red River and send everyone off into the Christmas season with cheer as it concludes the festivities.

Rockets Over the Red Fireworks Festival would be impossible without dedicated sponsors including Ochsner LSU Health, Pyromania Fireworks, Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau, Health Care Express, City of Shreveport and other community partners.

For more updates on the Rockets Over the Red Fireworks Festival, visit www.RocketsOverTheRed.com or follow Visit Shreveport-Bossier on Facebook to get daily updates on the Facebook event. For a full list of Christmas events happening in Shreveport-Bossier this holiday season, visit www.SBFunGuide.com.