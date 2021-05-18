EXHIBIT TO SHOWCASE LSUS DIGITAL ARTS GRADUATES’ WORK

Shreveport, LA–A juried show at Central Artstation in downtown Shreveport from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, May 21, will showcase art created by graduates of the LSU Shreveport Digital Arts & Media program. The show is open to the public.

LSUS was forced to cancel its annual portfolio shows for Digital Arts graduates in 2020 because of COVID-19 restrictions. The shows traditionally give graduating seniors a chance to share their work and connect with potential employers.

Bailey Harris, who graduated in 2020, led an effort to put on a show this year after local, state and federal officials ease COVID-19 restrictions. Bailey surveyed students in the program and approached university and community organizations to support the exhibit and reception.

“With the help of the LSUS Student Activities Board, LSUS Foundation, and the LSUS Chair of Arts & Media, Jason Mackowiak, graduates from 2020 and 2021 will have the opportunity to showcase their work from their time at the University,” Harris said. “We are incredibly grateful for this chance to promote the quality of our artists and the Digital Arts Department.”

Students had to apply to be included in the show. A jury of artists selected the works that will be included, according to Mackowiak.

“Recent graduates will have resumes on hand and are hoping to show skills ranging from graphic design to 3D animation and modeling. The show has become a point of pride for the University to showcase the talent being developed in area,” Mackowiak said.

LSUS was recently named the top school for graphic design in Louisiana by PLEXUSS, which rates universities for prospective students.