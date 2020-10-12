EXIT CLOSURE: Exit 44 (Dixie Inn) eastbound off-ramp at I-20, Webster Parish

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Friday, October 23, 2020, Exit 44 (Dixie Inn) eastbound off-ramp at I-20 in Webster Parish will be closed.

This closure is necessary to allow the contractor to replace a catch basin in the median of the interstate, and is part of the ongoing overlay project on I-20 in Bossier, Webster, and Bienville Parishes.

This off-ramp closure is scheduled to take place from Friday, October 23rd through Sunday, October 25th.

The eastbound on-ramp will remain open but the lanes will be narrow.

Alternate route: Eastbound traffic needing to utilize this off-ramp will be diverted to Exit 38 (Goodwill Road) to US 80 eastbound to Dixie Inn.

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Call 511 or visit www.511la.org for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call I-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.