Exit Closure I-220/Swan Lake Rd.

Beginning Monday, March 29, the I-220 westbound off-ramp to Swan Lake Rd. in Bossier Parish will be closed, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

Ramp closure is scheduled to last approximately 14 days, and is associated with the ongoing Swan Lake Rd. widening project that is currently under construction at the I-220 interchange.

This project is being managed by the Bossier Parish Police Jury.

Westbound traffic wishing to exit I-220 to Swan Lake Road will be detoured to Airline Drive, then routed to I-220 eastbound to Swan Lake Rd.